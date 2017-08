WASHINGTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A 22-year-old Alliance woman is dead in a one-car accident in Washington Township from Thursday.

The state patrol says Molly Hoover was on Cenfield Street near Hartzell Avenue when she went off the left side of the road, hitting an embankment and becoming airborne.

When the car landed in a field, it rolled over several times.

Hoover was dead at the scene.

The patrol says this is the 15th traffic fatality of the year in Stark County.