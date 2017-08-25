Recorder Issuing Veterans IDs at Stark County Fair

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Stark County Fair opens next Tuesday.

County Recorder Rick Campbell will be there, issuing State of Ohio Veterans Identification Cards to those veterans interested.

The cards are easier to use than pulling out the DD214 paper form each time identification is required.

The recorder’s office will be under the grandstand during regular business hours, as follows:

Tuesday through Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday through Monday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Veterans need to bring: