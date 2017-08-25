Regula Taking Route 30 Project to White House

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – They’re taking the Route 30 project to the White House next week.

The Regional Transportation Improvement Program (R-TIP) that’s moving ahead with plans for a Route 30 freeway between Canton and Route 11 wants to see if there is any federal money possibility.

That’s reportedly the main and only item on the menu for Commissioner and R-TIP Representative Richard Regula.

They will employ a Public Private Partnership consultant, as well as doing an economic impact study of the proposed 36-mile roadway.