CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The American Red Cross is already hard at work in Texas.

They don’t have exact numbers on how many people stayed in their shelters overnight on Sunday night, but it could be as many as 20,000.

14 disaster relief workers from northeast Ohio are either there or on their way.

Two of them are from the Canton-based Stark County and Muskingum Lakes Chapter of the Red Cross.

The Cleveland-based Emergency response Vehicle is also being sent.