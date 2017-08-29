Driver’s Examinations Stations, OSP Canton Targeted by Gunfire

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol is investigating four different shooting incidents involving a patrol car and three Driver’s Examination Stations early Tuesday morning.

A trooper noticed his cruiser windows shot out at about 12:30 a.m. at the jackson Township post.

He was preparing to respond to a report of windows shot out at the Driver’s Examination Station in Cuyahoga Falls.

The patrol later learned windows at two other stations on Whitewood Street NW in Plain Township and at the station in Barberton were shot out.

No one was injured.

