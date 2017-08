Senior Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a group photo with Ohio County Commissioners during the White House Conference in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, Tuesday, August 29, 2017, at the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Keegan Barber)

WASHINGTON, DC (WHBC) – More than 80 county commissioners and other local leaders from Ohio were at the White House on Tuesday.

Among them, Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula.

The Trump administration says they are sponsoring the meetings to support local connections and build relationships.

Regula says he just wants to learn if federal funding is a possibility for the Route 30 project.