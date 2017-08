PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Despite two unsuccessful search efforts, the family of a Perry Township woman says they will follow any other tips they get in the effort to find 27-year-old Christine Slinger.

She has been missing since last Sunday when her ex-boyfriend picked her up at her home.

He took his own life two days later, but was considered a “person of interest” in Slinger’s disappearance.

Call the sheriff’s office at 330 430-3800 if you can provide any helpful information.