AAA, Gas Buddy Expect Harvey Impact at Pump

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Both AAA and Gas Buddy says gasoline prices are going to increase because of Harvey.

The questions are when, and by how much.

We’re not really seeing the impact here, yet.

The AAA average Wednesday morning of 2.31 a gallon in Canton-Massillon was only a penny higher than Tuesday.

It’s up eleven cents from a week ago, but much of that was due to a price-cycling increase last week.

Gas Buddy figures: barring any unforeseen circumstance, no way we’ll get anywhere near three dollars a gallon.