Canton Keeps Environmental Consultant for Sugarcreek Testing

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Rover Pipeline spill residue may soon be removed from the quarry near Massillon, but it won’t stop the testing going on there.

Canton City Council is keeping Bennett and Williams Environmental Consultants on the payroll.

They’re making sure the testing shows no signs of diesel fuel close to the nearby Sugarcreek wellfield, where the city gets much of its water supply.

A very small amount of diesel was discovered in the drilling mud from the Bethlehem Township spill site.

There’s still no official determination on how it got in there.

The state EPA says the work at the quarry at Oster Sand and Gravel is 50% completed.