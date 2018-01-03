15 Modern-Era Finalists Revealed For Hall of Fame Class of 2018

CLASS OF 2018 FINALISTS

NEW CLASS TO BE ELECTED ON “SELECTION SATURDAY” ON FEB. 3

CANTON, OHIO – The list of 15 Modern-Era Finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 features five players who are finalists for the first time. The group includes four first-year eligible nominees – Steve Hutchinson, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, and Brian Urlacher. Everson Walls, in his 20th year of eligibility, is also a first-time finalist.

The 15 Modern-Era Finalists will be considered for election to the Hall of Fame when the Hall’s Selection Committee meets on “Selection Saturday” in Minneapolis the day before Super Bowl LII to elect the new class. The Modern-Era Finalists were determined by a vote of the Hall’s Selection Committee from a list of 108 nominees that was earlier reduced to 27 semifinalists, during the year-long selection process.

The 2018 Modern-Era Finalists with their positions, years and teams:

Tony Boselli , Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars

, Tackle – 1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars Isaac Bruce , Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers

, Wide Receiver – 1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers Brian Dawkins , Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos

, Safety – 1996-2008 Philadelphia Eagles, 2009-2011 Denver Broncos Alan Faneca , Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals

, Guard – 1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers, 2008-09 New York Jets, 2010 Arizona Cardinals Steve Hutchinson , Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans

, Guard – 2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans Joe Jacoby , Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins

, Tackle – 1981-1993 Washington Redskins Edgerrin James , Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks

, Running Back – 1999-2005 Indianapolis Colts, 2006-08 Arizona Cardinals, 2009 Seattle Seahawks Ty Law , Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos

, Cornerback – 1995-2004 New England Patriots, 2005, 2008 New York Jets, 2006-07 Kansas City Chiefs, 2009 Denver Broncos Ray Lewis , Linebacker – 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens

, Linebacker – 1996-2012 Baltimore Ravens John Lynch , Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos

, Free Safety – 1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 2004-07 Denver Broncos Kevin Mawae , Center – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans

, Center – 1994-97 Seattle Seahawks, 1998-2005 New York Jets, 2006-09 Tennessee Titans Randy Moss , Wide Receiver – 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers

, Wide Receiver – 1998-2004, 2010 Minnesota Vikings, 2005-06 Oakland Raiders, 2007-2010 New England Patriots, 2010 Tennessee Titans, 2012 San Francisco 49ers Terrell Owens , Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals

, Wide Receiver – 1996-2003 San Francisco 49ers, 2004-05 Philadelphia Eagles, 2006-08 Dallas Cowboys, 2009 Buffalo Bills, 2010 Cincinnati Bengals Brian Urlacher , Linebacker – 2000-2012 Chicago Bears

, Linebacker – 2000-2012 Chicago Bears Everson Walls, Cornerback – 1981-89 Dallas Cowboys, 1990-92 New York Giants, 1992-93 Cleveland Browns

The 15 Modern-Era Finalists join three other finalists to comprise 18 finalists under consideration for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018.

Two Senior Finalists were announced in August 2017 by the Seniors Committee that reviews the qualifications of those players whose careers ended more than 25 years ago.

Robert Brazile , Linebacker – 1975-1984 Houston Oilers

, Linebacker – 1975-1984 Houston Oilers Jerry Kramer, Guard – 1958-1968 Green Bay Packers

One Contributor Finalist , also announced in August, was selected by the Hall of Fame’s Contributor Committee that considers persons, other than players and coaches, who made outstanding contributions to professional football.

Bobby Beathard, General Manager/Personnel Administrator – 1966-67 Kansas City Chiefs, 1968-1971 Atlanta Falcons, 1972-77 Miami Dolphins, 1978-1988 Washington Redskins, 1990-99 San Diego Chargers

To be elected, a finalist must receive a minimum positive vote of 80 percent during the annual selection meeting.