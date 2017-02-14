15-Year-Old Canton Girl Missing

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) (Feb. 14, 2017) – Canton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old girl.

Alexis Korpi never returned home from school on February 3.

She is white, 5’6″ with brown wavy hair, blue eyes and weighs between 200 and 230 pounds. It’s believed she could be in the Massillon area.

Canton Police Lt. Roger Crihfield says Alexis has run away five times in the past, including three times since December.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Canton Police.