Roundabout at Beeson and Freshley in Lexington Twp.

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The newest roundabout has opened in Stark County.

The intersection of Beeson Street and Freshley Avenue reopened at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The intersection in Lexington Township was identified as one of the more dangerous in the county.

The project cost about $900,000, with 80% of the funding coming from the federal government.