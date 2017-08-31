Coming in AccuWeather Forecast: Cooler Air, Harvey Rain

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The remnants of Tropical Depression Harvey will impact us on Saturday, but it doesn’t even seem fair how much rain we’ll be getting.

AccuWeather says we’ll see a few tenths-of-an-inch on average, mainly in the afternoon.

There’s also a shower chance midday through early afternoon on Thursday, with a strong cold front moving through.

Highs will only be in the 60s Friday and Saturday.

For Friday night football, AccuWeather says rain will mainly hold off until after the games, but there is still a chance.