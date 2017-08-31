Woman Drives Into Canton House, Faces Charges

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A 23-year-old woman with a Massillon address is charged with OVI after slamming into a house on 17th Street SW in Canton Wednesday night.

Echo Abbott was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital; they extent of her injuries is unknown.

Abbott blew a 3-by-4-foot hole in the house.

The city fire department says there was also a small fire that started in the vehicle’s engine compartment and spread to the exterior of the house; they quickly extinguished it.

Total damage to the house is $30,000.

No one in the house was said to be injured.