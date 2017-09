CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A vacant house in Canton was heavily damaged by flames early Friday morning.

The house is in the 1300 hundred block of Worley Avenue NW, a few blocks west of Cleveland Avenue.

The Canton Fire Department says it’s a suspicious fire.

The first floor was fully involved in flames when they arrived just before 4 a.m.

There were no injuries.

Firefighters remained at the scene for several houses, knocking down hot spots.

The building may need to be taken down.