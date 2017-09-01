Carrollton Students Evacuated After Threat

CARROLLTON, Ohio (WHBC) – There were no classes in the Carrollton Exempted Village Schools school buildings in the village on Friday.

Kids at the elementary, middle and high schools were evacuated as a precaution after the district received a bomb threat.

Elementary students went to the Grace Lutheran Church on Second Street, while the middle and high school students went to the United Methodist Church on Lisbon Street.

Kids not picked up by parents were bussed home.

Carrollton police and the county sheriff’s office checked out the buildings.

No word on any suspects.