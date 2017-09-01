Next Project in ‘The Eleven’: Monday Night Football

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The latest in “The Eleven” public art project is in the planning stage in Canton.

Artists have just a few weeks to submit their ideas for the theme “Monday Night Football, 1970”.

Of course the Browns and Jets played in that first ABC-TV game.

Artists need to come up with an image that will fit inside a 30-by-48-foot TV screen.

The image should be on the south side of the Chase Bank building downtown sometime in November.

Images submitted can be drawings, paintings, or digitally-created art.

The judging criteria according to ArtsInStark are:

“Does the design truly capture the moment?”, and

Is the concept so amazing that even visitors who don’t love football will still want to come and see it?”

All entries must be submitted to the Call for Entry website by the end of Sept. 18.