CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – You can help folks who have been impacted by the big storm, simply by going to the Stark County Fair.

Stark 4-H is working with the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, collecting canned food and non-perishables for the storm victims.

They hope to fill up a semi truck.

Just bring a canned good or other non-perishable and drop it in the bins at any of the gates at the fair.

Also, proceeds from a special hog auction Saturday morning at the fair will go to a Texas 4-H organization.