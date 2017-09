Tornado damage in North Robinson in Crawford County from Monday night (Courtesy National Weather Service)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The Cleveland office of the National Weather Service says it was a tornado that touched down in parts of Richland and Crawford Counties on Monday night.

The EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 130 miles per hour was on the ground for 17 miles in a mainly rural area.

The twister destroyed several garages and outbuildings and heavily damaged a few homes.

Two people received minor injuries when they were thrown from their destroyed bedroom.