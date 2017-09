AKRON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Lawrence Township man convicted of federal pollution-related charges got 3 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday.

he was accused of dumping waste water into tributaries of the Tuscarawas River on several occasions last year.

46-year-old Adam Boylen pleaded guilty to violations of the Clean Water Act back in May.

The dumping incidents killed 700 fish and other water species and vegetation.

Someone noticed a white foam on the river, and that started the investigation.