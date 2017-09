Washington, DC (WHBC) – Governor John Kasich makes regular appearances on the national news channels and the Sunday shows.

Is it a prelude to running for a national office?

Washington-based political writer for The Repository Jack Torry figures he will run for president again in 2020, but he suggests it could be as an independent candidate.

Torry says the national outlets like him because he’s a Republican that they know will criticize President Trump.