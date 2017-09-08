Stark Budget Question: Will Tax Loss be Covered?

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Stark County departments will soon be looking at their budget needs for the year 2018.

This, as county leadership tries to determine how much of a potential $2.3 million annual loss in sales tax revenue they will be dealing with.

With Medicaid Managed Care organizations no longer charging sales tax as of July 1, there are a few possibilities for plugging that hole.

One would be for a veto override by the Senate.

Another is a possible funding patch by the General Assembly.

The county budget director hopes to have 2018 funding requests in his hands next month.