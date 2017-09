CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A new project gets started on 19th Street NE in Canton on Monday.

A small section of the road just east of Cherry Avenue will be closed for two weeks, as crews begin the process of repaving the road.

The closure is needed because crews will be removing an abandoned culvert underneath the road and replacing a sanitary sewer pipe.

The paving along a larger section of 19th Street follows that work.