16 Years Later: CAK Chief Recalls September 11th

GREEN, Ohio (WHBC) – Sixteen years ago on Monday, the runways at the Akron Canton Airport suddenly became a parking lot.

When planes were ordered to land at the nearest airport during the September 11th attacks, about 15 of them ended up at CAK.

That includes a big American Airlines 767.

Airport CEO Rick McQueen recalls local homeowners being requested to open their doors for some of the stranded travelers, but many of them got ground transportation or stayed in hotels.

McQueen says the airport basically had to change what it did every day, with a new agency called the TSA moving in.