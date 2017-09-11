Father of 5-Year-Old Found Dead In Jackson Restaurant Enters Plea

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The father of the little girl found dead at her family’s Jackson Township restaurant has entered a guilty plea in the case.

He agrees to testify against his wife during her trial, which is to start next month.

34-year-old Liang Zhao pleaded guilty to Gross Abuse of a Corpse and other charges.

A murder count was dropped.

As part of the plea agreement, he is to be sentenced to 12 years in prison after testifying against Mingming Chen.

Township police say Chen punched 5-year-old Ashley Zhao in the head several times at Ang’s Asian Cuisine back in January.