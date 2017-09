PERRY TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – The State Highway Patrol says a 34-year-old Navarre woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a one-car crash in Perry Township late Monday night.

Troopers say Jamie Snyder-Wade went off Kemary Avenue just north of Fohl Road.

Her Land Rover hit a utility pole and rolled over several times.

She was thrown from the vehicle.

She is at Aultman.

The patrol says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.