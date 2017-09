CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – The American Red Cross has workers on the ground in nine states as well as Puerto Rico and the U.S Virgin Islands.

They are assisting those needing food, shelter, cleaning supplies and more.

And, they expect to be there for a while.

They anticipate being in Texas through Thanksgiving.

There are over 50 Red Cross volunteers from northeast Ohio, including one from the Canton-based chapter.

Two volunteers just returned from Texas.