Two Red Cross Workers Back Home from Texas

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Two of the local American Red Cross volunteers who assisted in the recovery efforts from Hurricane Harvey are back in town.

Jeff Blankenship and Tom Mehaffie are both from the Canton area.

They worked at several evacuation centers in San Antonio, where residents of Corpus Christi were instructed to go.

Blankenship says they were also anticipating a large influx of Houston residents, but the flood waters prevented them from getting there.

He helps serve up the food, but says the conversations are the best part.

Blankenship says he may deploy to the Southeast next month.