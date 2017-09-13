Hagan’s Flu Vaccine Bill Passes Out of Committee

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – A bill addressing employee requirements for getting flu shots has been passed out of committee.

House Bill 193 sponsored by Marlboro Township Republican Christina Hagan would make it illegal for an employer to require an employee to get a flu shot.

She says it’s not an anti-vaccination bill, but addresses the influenza shot only.

Some medical companies and organizations require the shots.

She says some people have been required to change jobs.

Some even lost jobs for not following a company requirement.