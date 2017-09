CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The phone is ringing off their desks this week at the Better Business Bureau office in Canton.

Many local businesses and residents are receiving phony emails with the BBB name and logo on them, telling them they’ve violated the Health and Safety Act and other non-existant acts.

What NOT to do: click on a link.

What TO do: delete the email and also get it out of your trash file.

It’s a phishing scam where the perpetrator is trying to download malware on your computer.