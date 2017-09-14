Massillon PNC Bank Robbed, Suspect Sought

MASSILLON, Ohio (WHBC) – A second bank robbery this week in Stark County.

A man robbed the PNC Bank in the 400 block of Lake Avenue NE in Massillon at 11 Thursday morning.

Early information indicates a suspect jumped into the passenger side of a white Chevy truck.

It was last seen headed west on Gail Avenue.

The robber had a silver handgun and demanded money.

A PNC branch in on Portage Street NW Jackson Township was held up on Tuesday.

Here’s the early description information: