Roundabout Part of Newest Mahoning Road Project

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Did you know there’s another roundabout planned for Mahoning Road NE in Canton?

As part of the final phase of a series of projects on Mahoning and 12th Street, a traffic circle will go in where Mahoning Road, Harrisburg Avenue and Belden Avenue meet.

Ther roundabout work will not commence until early 2018.

Work has begun on burying utility lines in the project, between Grace Avenue and the Middle Branch of Nimishillen Creek.

Traffic is being maintained, but the center turn lane is unavailable.