Sign Up Your Security Camera, Help Catch Bad Guys

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – It’s a tool to help speed up investigations.

Stark County residents with working security cameras are able to register them with the county sheriff’s office.

With the help of the auditor’s office and their GIS program, the sheriff’s office will be able to pull up a map of registered cameras.

This, in case video footage is needed from a nearby crime scene.

To register your camera with the sheriff’s department, call 330 430 3800 or go to their webpage.

The Canton Police Department is also doing a camera registration program.

You can go to the Canton police Facebook page to register.