Man Arrested in Jackson Bank Robbery

JACKSON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – An arrest in that bank robbery in Jackson Township from earlier in the week.

50-year-old Brian Ferrer of North Canton was arrested Thursday afternoon at the Moon Mist Motel on Lincoln Street E just outside of East Canton by Jackson Township police and the U.S. Marshall Service Violent Fugitive Task Force.

Investigators say Ferrer robbed the PNC Bank in the 4100 block of Portage Street NW on Tuesday morning.

They say they have a confession.

Massillon and other local departments continue looking for the suspect in the PNC Bank robbery there on Thursday.