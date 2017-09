COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Not much of a change from last year.

That’s the takeaway from the state’s Report Cards issued for each school district and building in the state on Thursday.

No school in Stark County got an “A” for Achievement.

And, the Canton City School District was the only district to get an “F” in the county.

However, improvement was noted at Mason, Clarendon and especially Cedar Elementary School.