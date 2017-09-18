Two Injured in Weekend Car-Bicycle Crashes

MASSILLON and PLAIN TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A couple of car-bicycle accidents over the weekend.

A cyclist was injured in Massillon where the Towpath Trail crosses Cherry Road on Saturday afternoon, according to the police department’s Facebook page.

No word on the seriousness of injuries.

And, a 15-year-old girl is at Akron Children’s Hospital with a head injury after she was struck on 30th Street NE in Plain Township, according to the Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl’s injuries are NOT believed to be life threatening.

She was initially taken to Aultman and then transferred top Akron Children’s.