CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – SARTA already has has the third largest number of hydrogen fuel cell buses of any transit agency in the nation.

It looks like they’re shooting for number one.

The agency is getting a $1.75 million federal grant to purchase two more of the zero-emission vehicles.

They have three fuel cell buses on the road now.

That’ll be up to 12 in a few years.

Why the lag time?

It takes 12 to 18 months to build a hydrogen bus.