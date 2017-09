Crowd gathers at groundbreaking for HART Center on Penn Place NE in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – A Canton-based non-profit institute is opening a drug rehab and detox facility on the NE side of the city.

Ground was broken Monday by the Lenzy Family Institute for the HART Center.

It will actually be inside a remodeled Smith Nursing Home on Penn Place NE.

The building has been vacant since the nursing home closed 10 years ago.

There will be 32 residential beds and 10 detox unit when the center opens in June.