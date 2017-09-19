Red Cross: 4 Locals Down South, More Volunteers Needed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WHBC) – If you’d like to assist with storm recovery in the South, the American Red Cross has a training session for volunteers in Akron next week.

It’s on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Red Cross asks that you register at this webpage if you are interested in the training.

There are 60 workers and volunteers from northeast Ohio working the disasters.

Three from the Stark County and Muskingum Lakes chapter are serving with Harvey relief.

Another local person is working down in Florida.