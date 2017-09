CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Canton City School District was the only district in Stark County to get an “F” for Achievement on the state’s recently-released report card.

Superintendent Adrian Allison says he has the backing of analysts who’ve looked over the numbers when he says the report cards measure the wealth of a district, not the job the district is doing with teaching.

Allison points to a lot of the great things the district is doing, like graduating 85% of McKinley High’s students.