Route 30 Plans Moving Forward

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Route 30 extension project is less pie-in-the-sky and more shovels-in-the-ground following a couple of recent developments.

If the group working to finish the roadway successfully obtains a sizeable TIGER grant, Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says work on the roadway between Trump Avenue and Route 44 could begin in two years.

Some of the engineering and property acquisition has been done in that corridor.

The group is also hiring a consultant.

TIGER is an acronym for Transportation Improvements that Generate Economic Recovery, a federal program.