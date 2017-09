SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A fatal three-vehicle accident in Springfield Township in Summit County on Tuesday morning.

The State Highway Patrol says 55-year-old Harry Cross of Akron was killed when he slammed into the back of a pickup truck and box truck that were parked in the right lane on Gilchrist Road, preparing to do utility work.

The patrol says the trucks had their four-way flashers on, but signs warning of the work area had not yet been erected.

No one else was injured.