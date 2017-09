CANTON TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – A small fire at a scrap yard in Canton Township Tuesday evening.

Damage was minimal at PSC Metals in the 3100 block of Varley Avenue SW.

Fire Chief Chris Smith says no one was in the facility at the time of the fire.

A passerby called it in.

Smith says bits of metal got in between the belt and the drum on a conveyor machine; they got hot and eventually ignited.

Damage was to the conveyor only.