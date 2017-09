CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – The Drug Free Stark County group is receiving a $125,000 grant to help them continue their efforts to impact the opiate epidemic across the county.

Congressman Bob Gibbs announced the grant on Wednesday.

It comes from the Office of National Drug Control Policy.

Through Stark MHAR, Drug Free Stark County has sponsored Opiate Town Hall Meetings.

It has also developed an online Opiate Prevention Toolkit and other initiatives.