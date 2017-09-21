OEPA Increases Proposed Rover Fine to $2.3 Million

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Nearly all the drilling mud deposited in quarries outside Massillon and Beach City has been removed, according to the Ohio EPA.

Rover Pipeline had been ordered to do that after dumping the mud there from the massive Bethlehem Township spill.

The EPA has also increased their proposed fine for Rover to $2.3 million.

The agency and company are at impasse on that and other issues, so the EPA is bringing in the AG’s office.

The state EPA says work has begun on installing one of the two pipes under the Tuscarawas River.

Director Craig Butler did not know what stage that process was in during a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Also, cleanup work continues at the Bethlehem site, some five months after the spill.