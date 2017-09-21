Spielman Says Son, Others Will Be Exonerated

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – He’ll be exonerated.

That’s what Chris Spielman is saying about his 21-year-old son Noah, charged in Illinois in a hazing incident at Wheaton College.

Noah Spielman and four other football players from the Wheaton team are charged with aggravated battery.

Chris says the five have been exonerated by the school already.

The victim claims he was forcibly taken from his room on campus and beaten badly enough to require two shoulder surgeries, according to police reports obtained by the Chicago Tribune.

Chris Spielman is a sports analyst for WHBC.