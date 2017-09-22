CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day.

Stark MHAR and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office ask that you get rid of old and unused medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at any of a number of drop off locations in the county.

There are 17 police stations and city halls that take drugs anytime.

Here are the locations that are taking medications on Saturday: