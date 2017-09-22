Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day

CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day.

Stark MHAR and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office ask that you get rid of old and unused medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at any of a number of drop off locations in the county.

There are 17 police stations and city halls that take drugs anytime.

Here are the locations that are taking medications on Saturday:

  • Alliance Community Hospital, 1900 S. Union Ave., Alliance
    (Use parking lot in front of AIMM Orthopedics)
  • Aultman Hospital, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton
    (Use Bedford Street Valet Circle)
  • Fairless High School, 11885 Navarre Road SW, Brewster
  • Hartville Police Department, 202 W. Maple St., Hartville
  • Jackson Township Safety Center, 7383 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township
  • Judge Eugene Fellmeth Safety Center, 1165 S. Locust St., Canal Fulton
  • Louisville Police Department, 1150 W. Main St., Louisville
  • Massillon Police Department, 2 James Duncan Plaza, Massillon
  • Mercy Medical Center, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton
  • Minerva Police Department, 209 N. Market St., Minerva
  • North Canton City Hall, 145 N. Main St., North Canton
    (Enter parking lot off Ream Avenue NW for entrance to City Hall/Police Department)
  • Perry Town Center/Levin Mattress, 5119 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township
  • Plain Township Hall, 2600 Easton St. NE, Plain Township
  • Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE, Navarre
  • Uniontown Police Department, 1635 Edison St. NW, Lake Township
  • Waynesburg Village Hall, 110 Main St. N, Waynesburg

