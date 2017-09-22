CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – Saturday is National Drug Takeback Day.
Stark MHAR and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office ask that you get rid of old and unused medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at any of a number of drop off locations in the county.
There are 17 police stations and city halls that take drugs anytime.
Here are the locations that are taking medications on Saturday:
- Alliance Community Hospital, 1900 S. Union Ave., Alliance
(Use parking lot in front of AIMM Orthopedics)
- Aultman Hospital, 2600 Sixth St. SW, Canton
(Use Bedford Street Valet Circle)
- Fairless High School, 11885 Navarre Road SW, Brewster
- Hartville Police Department, 202 W. Maple St., Hartville
- Jackson Township Safety Center, 7383 Fulton Drive NW, Jackson Township
- Judge Eugene Fellmeth Safety Center, 1165 S. Locust St., Canal Fulton
- Louisville Police Department, 1150 W. Main St., Louisville
- Massillon Police Department, 2 James Duncan Plaza, Massillon
- Mercy Medical Center, 1320 Mercy Drive NW, Canton
- Minerva Police Department, 209 N. Market St., Minerva
- North Canton City Hall, 145 N. Main St., North Canton
(Enter parking lot off Ream Avenue NW for entrance to City Hall/Police Department)
- Perry Town Center/Levin Mattress, 5119 Tuscarawas St. W, Perry Township
- Plain Township Hall, 2600 Easton St. NE, Plain Township
- Towpath Trail YMCA, 1226 Market St. NE, Navarre
- Uniontown Police Department, 1635 Edison St. NW, Lake Township
- Waynesburg Village Hall, 110 Main St. N, Waynesburg