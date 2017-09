COLUMBUS, Ohio (WHBC) – Three days after receiving the OK to resume horizontal drilling at several locations in Ohio, the parent company of Rover Pipeline has been cited by the state EPA.

The agency say as part of their work in Carroll County, the company spilled soap wastewater into a tributary of Irish Creek in Loudon Township.

That necessitated the removal of 6000 gallons of water from the tributary and the creek.

That’s the 13th OEPA citation against Rover this year.