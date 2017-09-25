North Canton Police Investigate Drug Store Robbery

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WHBC) – North Canton police detectives are looking over surveillance video from the robbery Friday afternoon at the Walgreen’s store in the 6400 block of Market Avenue N.

Four men came in demanding prescription drugs; three of them jumped over the prescription counter.

The three suspects that jumped the counter were described as young black males.

One wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

The other two were wearing black shirts and black pants.

Both had dreadlocks.

The fourth suspect was described as young black male wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

There’s a fifth suspect: a woman waiting in a vehicle outside the store.

The suspect car is a black Honda SUV with Maryland plates.