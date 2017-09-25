DNA Testing Needed To ID Four Killed in Sunday Crash

LAKE TWP., Ohio (WHBC) – Coroner’s investigators are working to obtain DNA samples from relatives of the likely victims from a deadly and fiery one-car crash in Lake Township Sunday evening.

The State Highway Patrol says names of the four victims will not be given out until that process is complete.

The patrol does say they were two men and two women, all middle-aged.

At least one of the victims was one from Stark County.

Their car went off a bend on Route 43 just south of State Street, striking a tree and catching fire.

The victims were all burned beyond recognition.